Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP plans to carpet bomb Raebareli, Modi may hold road show

Lucknow: Seeking to dislodge the Congress from one of its last strongholds in Raebareli from where senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in the fray, the BJP has planned to carpet bomb the Constituency with its top leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi, who may hold a roadshow there.

According to the local BJP leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing an election rally in Raebareli town in support of the party nominee Dinesh Pratap Singh on Sunday. Firebrand saffron leader and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath would also address an election rally in Raebareli on Monday.

"We have received confirmation of the meetings of Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath", BJP district unit president Buddhilal Pasi said in Raebareli on Friday.