Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP raking up mandir-masjid', says Sachin Pilot

Ujjain/ Indore: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Thursday said the BJP was raking up 'ma-ma mandir masjid' during Lok Sabha poll campaign, while his party was focussing on MSP for farmers and other issues affecting people.

Addressing a rally in Ujjain, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said the BJP only talks about 'mandir and masjid, Muslims and Hindus, and mangalsutra'.

"In our manifesto, we talk of MSP (Minimum Support Price for farmers for their produce), MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act), Mahila (women) empowerment etc," Pilot said.