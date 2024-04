Neeraj Shekhar, son of former PM Chandra Shekhar, will contest from Uttar Pradesh's Balia, while SS Ahluwalia will contest from Asansol, taking on TMC's Shatrughan Sinha.

Rita Joshi has been dropped from Allahabad, and P N Rai will contest from Ghazipur, the seat held by Mukhtar Ansari's brother Afzal Ansari.

More to follow...