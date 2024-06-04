Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP retains Dakshina Kannada constituency

Mangaluru: The BJP retained Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency for the ninth consecutive term with Captain Brijesh Chowta winning the constituency by a margin of 1,49,208 votes. Captain Brijesh Chowta secured 76,413 (53.97 per cent) votes and Padmaraj R Poojary of Congress secured 61,4924 (43.43 per cent) votes.

Chowta was leading with 8,514 votes in the first round of counting and maintained the lead in all the rounds.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a road show in Mangaluru on April 14 after garlanding the statue of Narayana Guru at Narayana Guru circle which was aimed at garnering Billava votes.

The BJP has been winning the DK constituency since 1991. The constituency was retained by the BJP with Dhananjay Kumar winning four consecutive terms in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999. Later, DV Sadananda Gowda won in 2004 and Nalin Kumar Kateel won from 2008 to 2019.