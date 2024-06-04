Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP retains Dakshina Kannada constituency

Mangaluru: The BJP retained Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha constituency for the ninth consecutive term with Captain Brijesh Chowta winning the constituency by a margin of 1,49,208 votes. Captain Brijesh Chowta secured 76,413 (53.97 per cent) votes and Padmaraj R Poojary of Congress secured 61,4924 (43.43 per cent) votes.
Chowta was leading with 8,514 votes in the first round of counting and maintained the lead in all the rounds.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held a road show in Mangaluru on April 14 after garlanding the statue of Narayana Guru at Narayana Guru circle which was aimed at garnering Billava votes.
The BJP has been winning the DK constituency since 1991. The constituency was retained by the BJP with Dhananjay Kumar winning four consecutive terms in 1991, 1996, 1998 and 1999. Later, DV Sadananda Gowda won in 2004 and Nalin Kumar Kateel won from 2008 to 2019.
In the 2019 election, the vote share of Nalin Kumar Kateel stood at 57.57 per cent (7,74,285 votes) and Mithun Rai of Congress secured 4,99,664 votes (37.15 per cent). In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP’s vote share stood at 53.23 against 41.33 per cent of the Congress. In the 2009 election, it was 49.16 per cent against 45.18 per cent of the Congress.
There were nine candidates in fray— Captain Brijesh Chowta (BJP), Padmaraj R Poojary (Congress), Kanthappa Alangar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Durga Prasad (Karunada Sevakara Paksha), KE Manohara (Uttama Prajaakeeya Party), Ranjini M (Karnataka Rashtra Samithi), Deepak Rajesh Coelho, Maxim Pinto, and Supreeth Kumar Poojary Kateel (Independent candidates).
'Victory of Hindutva'
"This is the victory of party workers and Hindutva," Captain Brijesh Chowta said while reiterating his commitment to Hindutva and the development of the district.
Speaking to media persons outside the counting centre, he said "Dakshina Kannada is the land of truth, faith, and justice. I consider this as a victory of faith, truth and justice. I will work towards taking the district on the path of development. I will seek the guidance of party leaders and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the development of the district."
To a query on decline in the margin, he said, "Congress and SDPI had worked together in the election. After completion of counting, we will introspect on the reason for decline in the margin. I will work towards 'Nava Yuga Nava Patha' as promised in my election manifesto. I will work towards the aspiration of the people of the district," he added.
List of DK MPs so far:
1951 — B Shiva Rao (INC)
1957 — K R Achar (INC)
1962 — Adhur Shanker Alva (INC)
1967 — Cheppudira Muthana Poonacha (INC)
1971 — K K Shetty (INC)
1977 — Janardhana Poojary (INC)
1980 — Janardhana Poojary (INC (I)
1984 — Janardhana Poojary (INC)
1989 — Janardhana Poojary (INC)
1991 — Venur Dhananjaya Kumar (BJP)
1996 — Venur Dhananjaya Kumar (BJP)
1998 — Venur Dhananjaya Kumar (BJP)
1999 — Venur Dhananjaya Kumar (BJP)
2004 — D V Sadananda Gowda (BJP)
2009 — Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP)
2014 — Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP)
2019 — Nalin Kumar Kateel (BJP)
2024 — Captain Brijesh Chowta (BJP)
