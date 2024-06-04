Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP retains Karnataka's Chitradurga seat

Chitradurga: The BJP nominee and former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol emerged victorious by defeating Congress' B N Chandrappa with a margin of 48,121 votes in Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat.

Govind Karjol got over 6.84 lakh votes, while the votes polled for Chandrappa was 6.36 lakh.

As many as 18 candidates lost their deposits from the seat. This is the second defeat for Chandrappa in a row. His last victory from the seat was in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.