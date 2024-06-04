Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP retains Karnataka's Chitradurga seat

Chitradurga: The BJP nominee and former deputy chief minister Govind Karjol emerged victorious by defeating Congress' B N Chandrappa with a margin of 48,121 votes in Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat.
Govind Karjol got over 6.84 lakh votes, while the votes polled for Chandrappa was 6.36 lakh.
As many as 18 candidates lost their deposits from the seat. This is the second defeat for Chandrappa in a row. His last victory from the seat was in 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
The constituency comprises Chitradurga, Challakere, Holalkere, Hiriyur, Molakalmur, Hosadurga assembly segments, Sira and Pavagada of Tumkur district.
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 04 June 2024, 09:40 IST