Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'BJP put me in jail because they are scared of me,' says Kejriwal at rally in Kurukshetra

Addressing a gathering, Kejriwal said, "On March 16, elections were announced. On March 21, they sent me to jail. This means they wanted Kejriwal to not campaign. They are scared of Kejriwal."

He told the crowds in Pehowa, "I have relations in Pehowa. You will ask how. In-laws of my younger brother and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann come from Pehowa."

"His (Mann's) father-in-law Inderjeet Singh is with us today … From here, not even a single vote should go to BJP, which sent me to jail," he said.