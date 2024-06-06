Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP surges in Telangana as BRS loses ground

Hyderabad: In Telangana, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be a significant gainer over Congress with the downfall of regional party Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). There was a race between the Congress and the BJP to bag the BRS vote bank. It was keenly watched which party would get the majority of BRS votes.

In the Lok Sabha polls, BRS had seen a drastic decline in its vote share, and the 'pink party' could not even win a single seat. This comes after the BRS debacle in last year's assembly polls. Congress and BJP improved their performances and won eight seats each out of the total of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana.

Compared to the 2019 polls, BRS saw a 24.48 percent drop in its vote share. In the 2019 polls, BRS won nine seats and garnered 41.71 percent of the total polled votes. Whereas in the 2024 polls, BRS could get only 16.68 percent of votes. At the same time, the BJP could improve its vote share by 15.43 percent, from 19.65 percent winning four seats in 2019 to 35.08 percent in the 2024 polls.