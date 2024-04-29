Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to deploy MP CM to 'Yadavs' in Amethi

Lucknow: In an apparent bid to get the caste equations right and anticipating someone from the Gandhi family in the fray, the BJP has deployed Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav to campaign in favour of its nominee and union minister Smriti Irani to dent the 'Yadav' vote bank of the Samajwadi Party (SP) in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

Mohan Yadav, who accompanied Smriti Irani during her nomination on Monday, would be holding meetings in 'Yadav' dominated villages in the constituency, which would go to polls in the fifth phase of polling on May 20. Yadav had also accompanied the BJP candidate during the latter's nominations at Mainpuri a few days back.

'Yadavs', who numbered around 1.85 lakh in Amethi, were considered to be the core vote bank of the SP, which had an alliance with the Congress this time. Although the Congress has not yet declared its candidate from Amethi, sources in the grand old party said that senior party leader Rahul Gandhi could contest from the seat, which had been a Nehru-Gandhi bastion before Rahul lost to Smriti Irani in 2019 LS polls by over 50 thousand votes.

As part of its electoral strategy, the BJP government in the state made Girish Yadav the minister in-charge of Amethi district. Girish Yadav, state sports and youth welfare minister, was entrusted with the task of reaching out to the Yadav community leaders in the constituency and bringing them to the party fold.