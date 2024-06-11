Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to start nationwide organisational rejig soon

New Delhi: The BJP is set to kickstart soon the process of wide organisational changes with the launch of a fresh membership drive followed by an internal poll across states leading up to the election of a new party president.

Though the extended tenure of incumbent president J P Nadda ends on June 30, a recent amendment in the BJP's constitution has empowered its apex body, the Parliamentary Board, to take a call related to a president, including his term, in "emergency" situations.