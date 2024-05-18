Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP wants to make India opposition free: Sachin Pilot

Balasore (Odisha): Accusing the BJP of engaging in vendetta politics, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Saturday alleged that the saffron party wants to make India 'opposition free'.

Addressing an election rally in Balasore Lok Sabha constituency in favour of party candidate and former Union minister Srikant Jena, Pilot accused the Narendra Modi government at the Centre of completely failing to check the prices of essential commodities, including fuel and cooking gas.

"People across the country have made up their minds to change the central government, which has failed to fulfill its promises of 'acche din'," he asserted.