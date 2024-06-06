Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP will analyse reason for 'poor' show in Bihar, says deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary

Patna: Bihar BJP president Samrat Chaudhary on Thursday said the party will analyse the reason for its 'poor' show in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections in the state.
Compared to the 2019, the NDA's tally in Bihar decreased by nine seats this time during Lok Sabha elections. The JD(U) lost four seats - Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, and Jahanabad - while the BJP lost in Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Aurangabad, and Sasaram Lok Sabha seats.
The I.N.D.I.A. bloc managed to win nine seats, while independent candidate Pappu Yadav won the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.
"People of Bihar gave us 75 per cent marks (12 seats) in this Lok Sabha polls…we lost 25 per cent seats (five seats). We could have easily won more Lok Sabha seats. We (NDA) were expecting to win 39-40 seats this time. We will certainly examine the reason for the party's poor performance in seats that we lost," Chaudhary, who is also the state Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters here.
'We will discuss what went wrong in each constituency and why we lost. The NDA, under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, has also started preparations for the 2025 assembly polls,' said the Bihar BJP president.
Within the NDA, JD(U) and the BJP won 12 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) secured five seats, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) won one seat.
In the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won four seats, Congress three seats, and the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation two seats.
Lok Sabha Election 2024 results | Check all constituency results here
Odisha Assembly poll 2024 results| Check constituency results here
Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll 2024 results | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Narendra Modi's '400-paar' hopes faced stiff competition from Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A. in an election whose result came as a surprise. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | The polls in Sikkim saw an SKM landslide win, while Arunachal Pradesh saw BJP return, Andhra Pradesh welcomed TDP with a massive mandate, and Odisha saw BJP end BJD's stronghold. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 06 June 2024, 12:19 IST