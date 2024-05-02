Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP will collapse in 10 to 15 states once I.N.D.I.A. bloc comes to power, says Pawan Khera

'The BJP-led government in at least 10 to 15 states will collapse once the I.N.D.I.A. bloc is voted to power at the Centre. We will amend the 10th Schedule of the Constitution banning defections. Whoever defects from one party to another, would be disqualified,' the Congress leader said.