Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP won't get chance to fulfill promises made in manifesto as party will be ousted soon

Belagavi: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D K Shivakumar has said that even though the BJP has released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it will not be able to fulfil the assurances given since the party will be ousted from power.

While in power for the past 10 years, the BJP has not fulfilled its promises like bringing back black money stashed abroad, crediting Rs 15 lakh each to bank accounts of people, give employment to two crore youth annually and doubling the income of farmers. It will be ousted from power after the Lok Sabha elections and its promises would remain only on paper, DKS added.

Shivakumar told reporters on Monday that the BJP had scope to implement assurances given during the last two Lok Sabha elections, but they failed.

He said that the question of whether or not the BJP will meet its assurances given in the manifesto will not arise as people will vote against the party.

He further asked the BJP to give a list of the beneficiaries if it has met assurances given during the last two Lok Sabha elections.

Farmers' incomes have not been doubled in the last 10 years. BJP had brought anti-farmers laws and had to withdraw them after more than 700 farmers lost their lives. State government too will withdraw the anti-farmers laws in the state, he announced.

DKS recalled that during assembly elections in the state last year, the Congress had launched its campaign from Belagavi and had announced two guarantees Gruha Jyoti and Yuva Nidhi in Chikkodi. "I and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had signed guarantee cards and people expressed faith in us and gave 136 seats. We have implemented the five guarantees given...and people will not vote for BJP," he stated.

Shivakumar charged that the BJP is set to take a big hit in the state. He claimed that the saffron party has changed 14 candidates as they did not have a face to contest the election. Even surveys conducted by BJP have hinted that they will not be able to retain seats. Congress will win over 20 seats in the state, he added.