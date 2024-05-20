Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP worker's son arrested in Uttar Pradesh after video of him casting vote for saffron party 8 times goes viral

The Uttar Pradesh Police arrested a youth on May 19 after a video of him casting his vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) eight times took social media by storm.

The young voter identified as one Rajan Singh was taken into custody after several Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders expressed their concern over the video.

The video emerged from a village in the Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency that falls under Etah district. Polling in the Farrukhabad seat took place on May 13.

As per a report in Scroll, Rajan’s father, Anil Singh Thakur is the gram pradhan of Khiri Pamaran and is a member of the BJP.

“He [Rajan Singh Thakur] was actually voting on the machine when it was being tested in some instances...In others, he was voting on behalf of mentally and physically disabled voters in the village. That part has been edited," Anil Singh told the publication.

Sharing the video on platform X (formerly known as Twitter), SP chief Akhilesh Yadav wrote: "If the Election Commission feels that this is wrong then it must take some action, otherwise…"