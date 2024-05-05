Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Abhay Patil alleges poll authorities turning blind eye to Congress' violations in Belagavi

Belagavi: BJP MLA Abhay Patil has alleged that the election authorities have not been working effectively in Belagavi and turning blind eye to the poll code violations by Congress and the flying squads' response was delayed by hours even after being informed of the violations.
Patil said the Congress workers were caught distributing money to traders in Shahapur suburb to vote for their candidate from Belgaum parliamentary constituency Mrinal Hebbalkar.
Patil told reporters in the premises of Shahapur police station on Saturday that he himself arrived from Telangana in the early evening hours when the BJP workers informed him of them Congress workers distributing cash to traders. He said the workers also recorded the violation on CCTV cameras in the shops. Many traders also informed the Congress workers that they cannot be purchased.
"I have been in politics for 34 years it is for the first time that we are witnessing Congress distributing money that too in the Lok Sabha election. PM Narendra Modi's rally has made the Congress leaders scared and made them realise that they are losing the elections, thereby forcing them to resort to such acts, Patil alleged.
He said Congress workers falsely alleged that they were assaulted. Police should get brain mapping conducted to unveil the truth, Patil said.
"We shall complain to Election Commission of India regarding the lackadaisical action of the poll authorities," he signed off.
Published 04 May 2024, 18:51 IST