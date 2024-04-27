Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Dakshina Kannada candidate Chowta confident of 'historic victory' for party

Stating that Tulu Nadu is the land of truth, dharma and justice, he said attempts were made by the opponents to tell lies and engage in propaganda during the Lok Sabha election. "I am confident that the truth will triumph in the election. It will be a historic victory for the BJP in the district on the counting day,” he said and added, "I had called upon women voters to cast first nine votes for the BJP to stand behind PM Modi, which has received overwhelming response in majority of the polling booths in the district."

Chowta said, “During the six weeks of campaigning, I had tried to reach out to all our people across Dakshina Kannada. The festival of democracy has culminated with a grand celebration of voting which too received good response from all the voters in the district.

Capt Chowta said that he will institute an award in the name of journalist late Manohar Prasad for the true portrayal of Dakshina Kannada. "Portraying the reality of DK will help in the development and attracting investment in the district. Otherwise agenda-driven people will continue to portray the district in poor light.”