Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Dilip Ghosh faces crucial battle for political survival in Bardhaman-Durgapur seat

However, Azad dismissed these concerns, stating, 'I am an Indian, and any Indian can contest from any part of the country. This election is about issues and policies, not individuals.'

In contrast, the BJP has launched a campaign emphasizing Azad's outsider status, echoing the 'insider-outsider' narrative used by the TMC during the 2021 assembly polls.

The 'insider-outsider' debate in West Bengal gained traction ahead of the 2021 state elections, with the ruling TMC leveraging Bengali sub-nationalism to counter the BJP's Hindutva narrative.

The constituency, created after the reorganisation of parliamentary constituencies in 2008, is a blend of industrial and farming regions, appealing to both rural and urban voters. It comprises seven assembly segments: Burdwan South, Burdwan North, Monteswar, Bhatar, Galsi, Durgapur East, and Durgapur West.

In the 2021 assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) clinched victories in all segments except Durgapur West.

The assembly seats in this constituency were once bastions of the Left parties. However, with changing political tides in Bengal since the defeat of the Left Front government in 2011, the TMC has been steadily gaining ground in the area.

In 2009, the CPI(M)'s Saidul Haque won the Lok Sabha seat with over one lakh votes against Congress-supported TMC candidate, Nargis Begam. But in 2014, TMC's Mamtaz Sanghamitra wrested the seat from Haque.

Five years later, the elections saw a close contest, with SS Ahluwalia of the BJP narrowly defeating the TMC by a margin of 0.1 per cent votes, with the two parties garnering 42.3 and 42.2 per cent of the votes respectively.

The constituency has a Muslim population of nearly 20 per cent while the scheduled caste community comprises 27 per cent.

With the Left-Congress alliance entering the fray, the upcoming election promises a three-cornered fight, a departure from the previous bipolar contests.

'This area has a rich history of trade unions and peasant movements led by the Left. The CPI(M) maintains its base here, evident from the 2016 assembly polls when the Left-Congress alliance won two assembly segments,' said Islam.

In 2019, the CPI(M) secured over 1.5 lakh votes, accounting for 11.5 per cent of the total votes polled, while the Congress garnered nearly 38,000 votes, representing 2.3 per cent of the votes.

'With the Left-Congress alliance, we are optimistic about winning the seat. The electorate is disenchanted with both the TMC and the BJP,' Ghosal said.

Islam highlighted that if the Left-Congress alliance secures over 15 per cent of the votes polled, the electoral battle could swing either way as far as the TMC and BJP are concerned.

Sensing the imminent danger of Left-Congress, Ghosh has recently appealed to the Left voters to vote for the BJP in the fight against the 'corrupt TMC', a plea which was rejected outright by the CPI(M).

The Left-Congress alliance aims to resonate with the people on issues like unemployment and agrarian crisis, stemming from state and central policies, as their primary campaign themes in the constituency which goes to vote on May 13.