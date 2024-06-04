Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's failed bid to win majority will raise questions about Modi's leadership: Digvijaya Singh

"There will also be murmur within the BJP regarding Modi's leadership," Singh said.
A prominent Congress leader, Singh further declared his decision not to contest future Lok Sabha elections. Running as the Congress candidate from the Rajgarh constituency, Singh is trailing by over 1.36 lakh votes.
He referenced former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's earlier assertion that Narendra Modi would not retain the prime minister's office on June 4.
"...Now it is clear that Narendra Modi has failed to ensure a clear majority for the BJP. This will raise questions about his leadership. There will be murmur within the BJP regarding his leadership," the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister told PTI.
He also wondered whether the dominance would lie with the 'Modi Parivar' or the 'Sangh Parivar' going forward.
Responding to a query regarding the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya as a poll issue, Singh emphasised that Lord Ram belongs to all.
"Bhagwan Ram belongs to all. They (BJP) have insulted our Sanatan Dharma because consecration can't take place in an incomplete temple. This is an age-old tradition. People have rejected the hatred they (BJP) spread in the name of religion," Singh remarked.
Regarding the impact of the Ladli Laxmi Yojana of the Madhya Pradesh government, Singh said women would benefit significantly with an assured monthly sum of Rs 8,500 if the I.N.D.I.A. bloc government is formed.
Track Lok Sabha Election results live | Check all constituency results here
Track Odisha Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Track Andhra Pradesh Assembly poll results live | Check constituency results here
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.
Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.
Published 04 June 2024, 12:38 IST