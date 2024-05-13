Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Madhavi Latha asks to see Muslim women's faces in Telangana poll booth; case registered

BJP's Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency candidate Madhavi Latha courted fresh controversy on Monday when she was seen asking female Muslim voters at a Telangana polling booth to reveal their faces, and then matching it with their voter identities.
Jusitfying her actions, she said "I am a candidate. As per law candidate has the right to check the ID cards without the facemasks. I am not a man, I am a woman and with a lot of humbleness, I have only requested them - can I please see and verify with the ID cards. If somebody wants to make a big issue out of it, that means they are scared...".
A case has been registered against her under Sections 171C, 186, 505(1)(c) of IPC and Section 132 of the Representation of the People Act.
Latha had earlier gotten into a spot of trouble for a video where she is seen shooting an arrow at a mosque, which saw AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi issue a rebuke.
More to follow...
Published 13 May 2024, 07:53 IST