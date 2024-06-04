Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP's Nitin Gadkari leading by 46703 votes in Nagpur

Congress candidate Vikas Thakre was pitted against Gadkari.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 07:48 IST
Comments

Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari, who is seeking a third consecutive term from the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat is leading by 46703 votes. Congress candidate Vikas Thakre was pitted against Gadkari.

Who is Nitin Gadkari?

The former BJP president had contested the election from Nagpur for the first time in 2014 and then in 2019.

In 2014, Gadkari had defeated veteran Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar, while in the 2019 polls, he defeated Congress candidate Nana Patole, who is now the grand old party's Maharashtra unit chief.

While Gadkari had polled 6,60,221 votes, Patole got 4,44,212. The high-profile constituency, which houses the RSS headquarters, has 22,18,259 voters – 11,10, 840 male, 11,07,197 female and 222 transgender persons.

(With PTI inputs)

