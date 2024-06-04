Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsindia

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Rajnath Singh leading by a margin of 19,642 votes in Lucknow

Singh is a two-time President of the BJP and has held portfolios like Road Transport and Highways, Agriculture, Defence, and Home Affairs.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 09:08 IST
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 09:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh contested the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow constituency is leading by a margin of 19,642 votes.

Singh contested against Ravidas Mehrotra of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP's Sarwar Malik.

He has been the MP from Lucknow since 2014 and also served as the 29th Defence Minister in the second Modi Ministry.

From 2000 to 2002, he was the 19th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and according to MyNeta, Singh had declared his assets worth around Rs 5 crore.

Singh first became an MP from the Rajya Sabha in 1994. He was an RS member for three terms and has also been a member of Lok Sabha since 2014 when Narendra Modi first came to power.

Singh is a two-time President of the BJP and has held portfolios like Road Transport and Highways, Agriculture, Defence, and Home Affairs.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Will it be Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' or Rahul Gandhi's I.N.D.I.A.? As the world's largest democracy votes to choose its future, track live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Assembly Elections 2024 | Don't miss out on our detailed coverage of the polls in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. Subscribe and follow DH on Whatsapp, X, Facebook, and Instagram to never miss out on anything.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 June 2024, 09:08 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghLucknowLok Sabha Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT