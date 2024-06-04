Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Rajnath Singh leading by a margin of 19,642 votes in Lucknow

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh contested the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow constituency is leading by a margin of 19,642 votes.

Singh contested against Ravidas Mehrotra of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP's Sarwar Malik.

He has been the MP from Lucknow since 2014 and also served as the 29th Defence Minister in the second Modi Ministry.