Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP's Rajnath Singh leading by a margin of 19,642 votes in Lucknow

Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh contested the Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow constituency is leading by a margin of 19,642 votes.
Singh contested against Ravidas Mehrotra of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and BSP's Sarwar Malik.
He has been the MP from Lucknow since 2014 and also served as the 29th Defence Minister in the second Modi Ministry.
From 2000 to 2002, he was the 19th Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and according to MyNeta, Singh had declared his assets worth around Rs 5 crore.
Singh first became an MP from the Rajya Sabha in 1994. He was an RS member for three terms and has also been a member of Lok Sabha since 2014 when Narendra Modi first came to power.
Singh is a two-time President of the BJP and has held portfolios like Road Transport and Highways, Agriculture, Defence, and Home Affairs.
Published 04 June 2024, 09:08 IST