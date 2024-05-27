Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Black money's impact on polls to rise, alternative to bond scheme should be found says Amit Shah

Replying to a question on the issue, he said, "I believe and this is my guess that it will increase the influence of black money in elections and politics. When political parties submit their account for this fiscal year, then how much money is by cash donation and how much is through cheque will be known. The donation figure by cheques had reached 96 per cent at the time of the bond."

He added, "Now you will know. If the impact of black money rises, then an alternative should be found. There should be a debate in Parliament." Asked if he thought the influence of black money would increase in the ongoing elections due to the scrapping of the electoral bond scheme, Shah said, "I guess so."

When asked what he considered an alternative to the bond scheme, he said the issue needed to be discussed with all stakeholders, including different political parties.