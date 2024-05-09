Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Bongaon seat all set to offer litmus test to BJP post CAA rules notification

Designated Scheduled Caste group in Bengal, the Matuas are expected to reap maximum benefits of the act. The community had dubbed the day of its implementation as its “second independence day.”

Followers of a Vaishnavite Namasudra sect founded by 19th-century social reformers Guruchand Thakur and Harichand Thakur, Matuas began migrating to West Bengal initially during the Partition and later, in significant numbers, post the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, primarily due to religious persecution and communal tensions.