Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Borrowing Rs 3.5 lakh cr is DMK govt's achievement, alleges AIADMK's Palaniswami

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the DMK regime burdening people by borrowing about Rs 3.5 lakh crore is its 'achievement' that marked its 3 years in office, and the public would soon prove that it is an 'anti-people' government.

Slamming Chief Minister M K Stalin for asserting that he has proved through deeds that his party-led government has delivered, Palaniswami accused the DMK government of being an 'idle regime' and not useful for the people.

Palaniswami, also the leader of opposition, alleged that the DMK government has done no good for the people and did not fulfill assurances that would be beneficial to the people and the Stalin-led regime deceived the people.

"Burdening people by borrowing Rs 3.5 lakh crore in about 3 years is the DMK government's achievement," Palaniswami alleged in a statement.

During the past 36 months, "no new schemes have been implemented," he claimed. On the contrary, the DMK regime has 'affixed sticker' on schemes launched or implemented during the AIADMK regime and it is an 'achievement,' he said adding another 'achievement' was either 'scrapping' or 'delaying' schemes of the previous AIADMK dispensation.