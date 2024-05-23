Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Brahmins being harassed under BJP govt in UP: Mayawati

Referring to the central government's free ration scheme, Mayawati said, "The little free ration being given to you will not benefit you permanently. I want to tell you that the ration given to you for free does not come from the pockets of the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) people but from your tax money." Polling in Mirzapur will be held in phase seven on June 1.