Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Brand Yogi' severely dented in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The dismal performance of BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls was certain to dent the image of firebrand saffron leader and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had spearheaded the saffron party’s campaign in the state.

Throughout the election campaign in the state, Adityanath aggressively talked about Hindutva, improved law and order in the state, the Ram Temple issue and Muslim appeasement in his own unique 'style' to corner rival parties.

Adityanath had addressed around 170 election meetings across the state in the Lok Sabha elections. He had also addressed election meetings in other parts of the country as well and was among the most sought after BJP leaders.