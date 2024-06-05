Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Brand Yogi' severely dented in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: The dismal performance of BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls was certain to dent the image of firebrand saffron leader and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who had spearheaded the saffron party’s campaign in the state.
Throughout the election campaign in the state, Adityanath aggressively talked about Hindutva, improved law and order in the state, the Ram Temple issue and Muslim appeasement in his own unique 'style' to corner rival parties.
Adityanath had addressed around 170 election meetings across the state in the Lok Sabha elections. He had also addressed election meetings in other parts of the country as well and was among the most sought after BJP leaders.
Prime minister Narendra Modi also heaped praise on Adityanath in his election rallies, congratulating him for cracking down on the criminals in the state and restoring the 'lost' glory of religious spots, significant to Hindus, in the state.
But the results showed that all these divisive poll issues failed to click in the state and the saffron party suffered its biggest defeat in UP, losing nearly half of the seats it had won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
The political analysts said that Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ offer to resign in the wake of BJP’s dismal performance in Maharashtra, could also create pressure on Adityanath to make a similar offer to the BJP high command.
‘’Adityanath was credited for the victory of the BJP in 2022 assembly polls in UP so he will have to take responsibility for the party’s dismal performance in the LS polls,’’ said a Lucknow based political analyst.
A senior UP BJP leader, preferring anonymity, also said that the results had dented Adityanath’s image of ‘invincibility’.
Another BJP leader here, however, said that Adityanath could not be held responsible for the party’s dismal performance as he was not directly involved in the selection of candidates.
The leader also said that Adityanath was not consulted before selecting the candidates and that the UP CM was also not given a ‘’free hand’’ in running the administration.
‘’Many leaders who publicly criticised Adityanath were not acted against,’’ he added, apparently referring to the firebrand party leader and former Wrestling Federation of India president, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh.
Adityanath had a meeting with senior state party leaders here on Tuesday after the results. Sources said that the state unit would soon send a report to the high command about the possible reasons for the party’s dismal performance in UP.
