Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Breakthrough for Congress in Gujarat as it wins one seat after drawing blanks in past two consecutive polls

Ahmedabad: After drawing a blank in two consecutive Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Tuesday managed to get a breakthrough in Gujarat by winning one seat out of 25 seats for which polls were held. The Congress managed to stall the BJP juggernaut from hitting a hat-trick of winning all seats in the state.

Firebrand Congress legislator Geniben Thakor defeated her BJP rival Rekhaben Chaudhary by a margin of little over 33,000 votes in a closely fought election from Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat in north Gujarat. The two-time MLA from Vav constituency in the district, Thakor had sought to fame after she started her campaigning through crowdfunding naming it as mameru, token money given to newly married daughters.

The opposition Congress managed to open an account in the state after a gap of ten years. In the 2014 and 2019 elections, the Congress couldn't win even one seat in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah. In 2009, it had won 11 seats. Even this time, the Congress was in a disarray with its senior leaders such as Arjun Modhwadia and CJ Chavda, Rohan Gupta, among others, switching over to BJP at crucial junctures.