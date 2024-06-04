Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BSP draws a blank in Uttar Pradesh

BSP leaders here attributed the party’s dismal performance to the ‘’poor choice of candidates’’ and ‘’sudden ouster’’ of Akash Anand from the post of coordinator by BSP supremo Mayawati on the eve of the polls.

The leaders also said that the decision not to join the SP-Congress alliance in the state was a ‘mistake’. ‘’We would have swept the state had we contested as part of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance,’’ said a BSP leader here.

Mayawati had on more than one occasion rejected the offer by the Congress to join the alliance and decided to go it alone.

The leader said that Mayawati decision to focus on stopping the BJP juggernaut in the state as well as resurgence of arch rival SP in selection of candidates proved electorally fatal for the party.