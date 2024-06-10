Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP's vote share rose in MP from 2.38% in 2019 to 3.28% in 2024

The party's candidates from Morena (Ramesh Garg) and Satna (Narayan Tripathi) received 1,79,669 and 1,85,618 votes, respectively, in the 2024 general elections, results of which were announced on June 4. The BJP's Shivmangal Tomar won from Morena and Ganesh Singh emerged victorious from Satna. Their victory margins of 52,530 and 84,949 suggest the BSP ate into the votes of the Congress.