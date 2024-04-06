Lok Sabha elections 2024: CAA, Article 370, Old Pension Scheme find no mention in Congress manifesto

New Delhi: From Rafale to Pegasus and demonetisation to electoral bonds, Congress has touched upon every single issue where it believes that the Narendra Modi government erred in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections but curiously has omitted reference to certain subjects the party had fought against.

The 48-page document, which also unveiled Congress's tagline 'Haath Badlega Halaat' (Hand to Change the Circumstances), does not mention the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act that it opposed or Old Pension Scheme (OPS) or Article 370, which it supported.

Congress has opposed the CAA inside and outside Parliament on the ground that the ruling BJP was making religion a criteria for granting citizenship, which was in variance with the existing laws. They also felt that the law was aimed at victimising Muslims.

OPS was one of the key election themes in Assembly elections, with the issue and its stand opposing the New Pension Scheme being credited for its victory in Himachal Pradesh.

When asked about its absence in the manifesto, Drafting Committee chairman P Chidambaram told reporters that the government has already set up a committee to review NPS and in such a scenario it was premature to comment on it.