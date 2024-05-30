Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Campaigning for seventh and final phase ends

On the last day of campaigning, Modi addressed rallies in Punjab before heading to Kanyakumari where he will sit in a 48-hour long meditation. Rahul Gandhi addressed rallies in Punjab, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held a press conference where he claimed I.N.D.I.A. will get majority on its own and would ensure the ouster of the Modi-government.

All eyes will be on June 4 when the votes will be counted in all the 543 seats and one thing that will be of specific interest will be Congress’ performance, especially in north India where it is in a direct fight with the BJP. Also, BJP’s performance in West Bengal and Odisha as they are at a saturation point in some north Indian states.

While the BJP based their campaign on ‘Modi ki Guarantees’ and the prime minister’s personality, the Congress was betting on ‘Nyay Patra’ that talked about five ‘nyays’ and 25 guarantees targeting youth, farmers, workers and women.