Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Can Congress' 'guarantee cards' work wonders?

New Delhi: The Congress believes that 'guarantee cards' will ensure their resurgence in this Lok Sabha election!

And this has prompted them to print another six crore cards with 25 guarantees under five 'nyays' formulated during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which formed the main crux of the manifesto, after distributing the initial 6.5 crore prepared.

The increased focus on the distribution of guarantee cards by the Congress comes after tasting success during the Karnataka and Telangana polls.

The backroom team in the central Congress War Room, who coordinate and monitor the distribution, calls guarantee cards the “hero of the campaign”, as it personalises the campaign for the voter - as well as the cadre - besides allowing candidates to customize it to include their appeal for votes.