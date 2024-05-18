Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Candidate specific strategies, rallies by top leaders: How Congress plans to win 3 seats in Delhi

New Delhi: The Congress Lok Sabha campaign in Delhi has entered into a "blitzkrieg" phase from Saturday with Rahul Gandhi's first election rally in the capital and the leadership designing constituency specific strategies to reverse last two elections' trend when it failed to win a single seat.
Rahul's first rally was organised in Ashok Vihar, a locality in Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency where veteran JP Aggarwal is fielded, while Delhi Congress is planning another one in North East Delhi, where youth leader Kanhaiya Kumar is fighting before May 23, the last day of campaigning. Udit Raj, who is fielded from North West Delhi, is party's third candidate.
Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said campaign rallies of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also being worked out.
This time, the Congress is fighting elections in alliance with AAP and fighting only three out of seven seats, a decision that has left a section of party workers unhappy. After 2009 when it won all the seven seats, Congress has not won a single seat in 2014 and 2019 elections.
With just five days left for the campaign-end, all the three candidates are on a whirlwind tour of their constituencies with sources saying that they have chalked out candidate specific strategies.
While Agarwal's campaign will revolve around his bond with Chandni Chowk, Kanhaiya's campaign majorly will be door-to-door. Udit Raj will be highlighting the party's social justice theme.
Congress candidates are also releasing constituency specific manifestos. Udit Raj has already released one while Agarwal is all set to release his manifesto for Chandni Chowk with a 'Chhaat Pe Charcha'.
The party has also organised a series of Town Hall meetings on specific issues. One was a Town Hall on 'Gaon Dehat' where Delhi Congress leaders held interactions with residents of villages in Delhi’s suburbs. Town Halls with traders, professors, dwellers of slum clusters and daily hawkers are being planned in the next couple of days.
In the meantime, Delhi Congress has also trained 14,000 booth workers in three seats for electioneering work. Around 50 trainers have been fanned across the capital to train party workers on managing polling booths.
