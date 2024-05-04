Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates in Bengal poll fray turn to light meals, fluids aplenty to beat sweltering heat

Kolkata: Amid an unforgiving sun pushing mercury levels to record highs in West Bengal this poll season, candidates across political parties, in their efforts to beat the heat, have taken recourse to abundant fluids, juicy fruits and salads to keep themselves hydrated.

April has indeed turned out to be “the cruellest month”, to quote American poet T S Eliot, for all stakeholders in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, a phenomenon few could foresee when the Election Commission declared the poll schedule in early March.

Senior politician and BJP nominee from Asansol, one of the state’s hottest zones, S S Ahluwalia, shared his views with PTI on the perils of campaigning in the scorching heat.

"I take elections very seriously and I am campaigning for four hours each morning and evening. At times, I am not able to hold the handle of my open-hooded vehicle, which turns so hot that it parches the skin. I wrap a towel around my palm to save injury," the 73-year-old leader said.

Citizens of Bengal had a bitter taste of that April “cruelty” on the last day of the month on Tuesday, when Kolkata sizzled at 43 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature the city recorded in 50 years.