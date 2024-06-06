Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Candidates with slimmest victory margin

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena's Ravindra Dattaram Waikar secured the lowest victory margin of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, defeating Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amol Gajanan Kirtikar by a mere 48 votes from the Mumbai North West constituency.

With nine votes, Konathala Ramakrishna from Anakapalli and Som Marandi from Rajmahal in Bihar hold the record for the lowest victory margin in the Lok Sabha elections, achieving their respective feats in 1989 and 1998.

The Congress' Adoor Prakash is in second position in these elections, winning with a margin of 684 votes from Attingal in Kerala.

Among the candidates winning with a margin of less than 2,000 votes are the BJP's Rao Rajendra Singh from Jaipur Rural (1,615 votes) and his party colleague Bhrojraj Nag from Kanker in Chhattisgarh (1,884 votes).