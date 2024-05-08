Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chasing reform legacy, Modi shifts income goals for struggling farmers

Failed promises

The new targets, however, are seen by many farmers spoken in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha as tough to achieve.

"Forget about doubling our incomes, they are in decline," 32-year old Sanjay Kumar said while sitting besides his wheat at an auction market in the Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. "Input costs for farming have increased, but the rise in prices for our crops are not commensurate. How will incomes rise?"

Rural wages have indeed stagnated during Modi's rule. Real rural wages growth was around 1 per cent in 2023 after contracting nearly 3 per cent in the previous two years, according to credit rating agency ICRA, while salary growth in urban areas was about 10 per cent.

"Modi ji is always talking a big game, making all these promises and painting these grand pictures for us," said Kishore Patil, a cotton farmer in Maharashtra, using a term of respect for the leader. "But when it comes down to it, he never follows through."

Opinion polls had predicted Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies could win up to three-fourths of parliament's 543 seats at stake, but lacklustre voter turnout is creating doubts about the outcome.

There are no term limits for the prime minister but this could be Modi's final tenure in office if he sticks to an unwritten party rule that calls for leaders to quit public office after the age of 75. Modi turns 74 in September.