Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Citizenship, connectivity, poor infrastructure, unemployment, key issues in Barak Valley

Silchar/Karimganj (Assam): Citizenship, unemployment, poor infrastructure and lack of proper connectivity with the rest of the country are the major issues being highlighted by candidates contesting in the two Lok Sabha constituencies— Silchar (SC) and Karimganj in Assam's Barak Valley, bordering Bangladesh.

Thirty-two candidates are in the fray in the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Barak Valley which will go to the polls on April 26.

In these two constituencies in the valley, which gets its name from River Barak, the ruling BJP first made inroads winning both seats in 1991 and 1996 when the party had practically no organisational base in the state.

In Silchar, the contest is likely to be among BJP's candidate and Assam minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Congress's Surya Kanta Sarkar and AITC's Radheyshyam Biswas, a former AIUDF MP from neighbouring Karimganj.

In Karimganj, a close contest is expected between BJP's sitting MP Kripanath Malla, Congress candidate Hafiz Ahmed Rashid Choudhury and AIUDF's Sahabul Islam Choudhury.