Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Cliffhanger situation in Maharashtra's Amravati

The Adsul father-son duo has openly spoken out against the Rana-couple and so has Kadu, whose candidate Dinesh was earlier associated with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

D Jadhav, a political analyst said, "For Navneet Rana, the biggest asset is the connection of the husband-wife duo with the people, the backing of Fadnavis, and their PR blitzkrieg. Wankhede on the other hand is treading with caution and going by the proverb - slow and steady wins the race. Dinesh Boob has the backing of Bachchu Bhau and the election is an open contest."

“As the name suggests, Prahaar, in the 1990s came into existence in the nineties which was inspired by Nana Patekar’s film Prahar and is now a registered political party. A maverick and firebrand leader, Bachchu Kadu is known for Sholay-style andolans,” added Vijay Gaikwad, who has followed his career.

Most of the contestants speak against Navneet Rana and dub her as an “outsider” - as she hails from Mumbai.

“One of the big issues here is the June 22, 2022 murder of Umesh Kolhe, the owner of a chemist store, who was stabbed to death for sharing a post in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad has snowballed into a major political issue. As many as 11 persons were arrested by Amravati police and then by NIA. BJP will rake up the incident during the fag end of the campaign,” a senior politician said.