Lok Sabha Elections 2024: CM Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Patiala, says no chance of 'lotus' blooming in Punjab

Taking on the BJP, he said in last general elections, their two MPs won "but this time there is no chance of 'lotus' blooming in Punjab they will get a big zero in Punjab".

Mann said that he is grateful to the people for all the love and support that he is receiving from them, "because this love inspires me to work tirelessly".

In 2022, the people of Punjab trusted him and gave him a big responsibility, the CM said, adding that his government has so far given 43,000 government jobs, electricity bills of 90 per cent households are zero while Punjab's tail-ends are getting canal water for the first time.

Mann said that for the first time farmers are getting 11 hours of uninterrupted electricity in the daytime.