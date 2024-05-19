Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | CM Sai accuses Priyanka Gandhi of lying about rice distribution under PDS in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai had accused Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of spreading lies about the quantity of rice given to people under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in the state.

The Congress' habit of lying will not go away so easily, Sai said in a post on X on Saturday night.

In an interview to a news channel, Priyanka Gandhi had claimed that during the previous Congress government in Chhattisgarh, 35 kg ration (per family) was being offered but it was reduced to 5 kg under the Sai-led BJP government.

Reacting to her statement, Sai said on X, "Congress has been suffering from the disease of lying for 70 years, it will not go away so easily. Priyanka ji, if you get spare time from spreading lies, then say a few words on the Rs 5,000 crore rice scam committed by the (previous) Congress government in Chhattisgarh."