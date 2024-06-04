Home
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Baharampur trailing with a margin of 16,157 votes

Adhir contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 1999 from his hometown of Baharampur and won by a margin of 95,391 votes.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 June 2024, 08:54 IST
A seasoned leader of the Indian National Congress (INC), 68-year-old Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is the current President of the West Bengal Congress Committee and trailing after securing 2,01,930 votes and with a margin of 16,157 votes.

Born in Baharampur which is situated in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Chowdhury joined the Congress during the tenure of Rajiv Gandhi.

Adhir contested the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 1999 from his hometown of Baharampur and won by a margin of 95,391 votes.

He remained the Member of Parliament (MP) representing the Baharampur constituency ever since.

He served as the Minister of State of Railways from 2012 to 2014 during the reign of the UPA government under the-then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

According to MyNeta, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declared his assets worth around Rs 11.73 crore.

