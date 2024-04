Congress on Monday announced its list of candidates from Punjab for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The choices were made by the Central Election Committee of the grand old party.

It is fielding Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib, Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib, and Amrinder Singh Brar (Raja Warring) from Ludhiana.

Punjab goes to polls on June 1 and results will be out on June 4.

More to follow....