Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress complains to EC against BJP's Mysore-Kodagu candidate Wadiyar

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP's Mysore - Kodagu Lok Sabha constituency candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar for his alleged involvement in bribery in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Saturday, the KPCC alleged that Wadiyar has engaged in actions that egregiously contravene the MCC, posing a severe threat to the fairness and transparency of the electoral process.

"Wadiyar has orchestrated a meeting with several influential personalities on social media platforms, with the explicit purpose of soliciting their support and influence for his electoral campaign. During this meeting, which was clandestinely conducted, Wadiyar made egregious attempts to sway these influencers by offering them materialistic inducements, including personalised notebooks, pens, chocolates, sarees, and sweets," it alleged.