Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress counters 'BJP sponsored' exit polls with I.N.D.I.A. bloc's projected 'wins'

New Delhi: In a bid to counter the exit polls predicting a massive win for the BJP, Congress on Sunday fielded around ten state party chiefs or legislature party leaders to present their calculations on the results, which painted a favourable picture for the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

Anchored by Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh, the leaders joined the online meeting, which was open to media, and targeted the exit polls as 'BJP sponsored', while also expressing confidence that Congress and its allies will perform well contrary to predictions. I.N.D.I.A bloc has predicted it will get at least 295 seats.

Karnataka Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the Congress will win two-third of the 28 seats, with Ramesh explaining that it meant 18 seats. Sources said Congress assessment in Karnataka is 15-18 seats though several exit polls predicted BJP getting over 20 seats.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu said Congress has an edge in two of the four seats that are witnessing tough fights. He said Union Minister Anurag Thakur is facing a tough battle this time. “Exit polls and field polls are different,” he said even as exit polls gave BJP all four seats.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said Congress and I.N.D.I.A allies are clearly ahead in 11-12 seats while eight are witnessing a close contest and BJP is ahead in around five seats. The exit polls had given around 18-20 seats to BJP while giving the rest to the Congress.