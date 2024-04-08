Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress facing anti-incumbency in Karnataka, claims BJP

Mangaluru: The Congress-led state government is facing anti-incumbency within 11 months of coming to power.
Several Congress legislators have expressed their dissatisfaction over ministers failing to address their demands in the last 100 days, said BJP state spokesperson and former MLC Ashwathnarayana.
It is normal for a ruling party to face anti-incumbency during the fifth year of governance. However, the Congress is facing anti-incumbency within a few months of coming to power, he told reporters in Mangaluru.
“The BJP is not opposed to guarantees. However, it has not been implemented systematically. The promise of guarantee schemes have not worked in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. To implement guarantee schemes, the Congress government in Karnataka has hiked stamp duty. There are no medicines in government hospitals and patients are forced to purchase from outside,” he alleged.
“The Congress leaders in the past had leveled allegations against the BJP government on corruption. Now, the contractors association office-bearers have leveled allegations of corruption against the state government,” he alleged.
“In the last 11 months, CM Siddaramaiah has only spoken on two issues—one on guarantee schemes and another one on tax devolution and thereby getting no support from the Centre. The CM is engaged in telling lies. To hide the lapses of the State government, and its failure in allotting funds for development works, the CM is leveling allegations against the Centre,” he said.
He sought to know whether “Nyay Patra,” the manifesto of the Congress is coming from the grand old party or from the I.N.D.I.A. bloc. The Congress is contesting only a few seats in the Lok Sabha election and it can not fulfill its promises all alone.
“Congress manifesto is similar to that of Muslim League promise of 1936, “Ashwathnarayana said. They are engaged in appeasement and dividing the country.”
He expressed confidence in the NDA alliance winning 400 seats in the Lok Sabha election in the country and the BJP-JD(S) alliance winning all the 28 seats in Karnataka.
To a query on K S Eshwarappa contesting as a rebel in Shivamogga constituency, he said “it is common for an aspirant to get dejected when a ticket is denied. We are confident of Eshwarappa withdrawing his nominations and supporting the BJP candidate,” he added.
(Published 08 April 2024, 10:00 IST)