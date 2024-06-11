Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Congress' Gogoi slams Modi 3.0, asks 'Will they suspend over 230 MPs this time?'

New Delhi: The BJP's approach to parliamentary democracy will not change as long as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at the helm but in footballing terms, the "wall of defenders" is now bigger and much more robust with over 230 I.N.D.I.A bloc MPs in the Lok Sabha, says Congress' Gaurav Gogoi.

In an interaction with PTI editors at the news agency's headquarters here, Gogoi also predicted that the coalition NDA government will not last a full term, saying Modi's leadership style does not inspire confidence that he can complete five years successfully.

"I do see that in the 236 MPs of the I.N.D.I.A bloc, we will have a Parliament where they cannot bulldoze bills, intimidate us, suspend us. They had suspended 146 MPs (last year), will they suspend 236 this time?" the deputy leader of the Congress in the previous Lok Sabha said.

Gogoi dismissed suggestions that NDA allies TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar gave in to the BJP on government formation, saying they have "extremely shrewd political minds" and should not be judged quickly as "only time will tell what their true intentions are".