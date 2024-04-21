Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress has 'internal understanding' with Naxalism: UP CM Adityanath in Chhattisgarh

"The Congress has an internal understanding with Naxalism. It is not hidden from anyone. Youth should have had tabs in their hands but Congress governments handed them pistols. They (Congress governments) made an evil attempt to divert youth from the mainstream of society," Adityanath alleged.

"The Congress plays with the future of youth and works towards dividing society. When they can't do anything, then they start abusing PM Modi. But the entire country is one family for Modiji. He works to serve 140 crore Indians," the UP CM said.

Before 2014, under Congress rule, people died of hunger, farmers committed suicide, women and businesspersons were unsafe and terrorists struck routinely after entering the country, he claimed.

"But, the situation is such now that even if a firecracker goes off (in India), Pakistan quickly clarifies that it has nothing to do with the incident. Because, Pakistan knows this is new India and if any link is found of the neighbouring nation then the Indian Army will enter there and strike," Adityanath said.

India's prestige has grown in the world in the last 10 years, its borders are safe and the nation has the capability to give a befitting reply to terrorism and Naxalism, the senior BJP leader asserted.

"The Modi government is giving free rations to 80 crore citizens since the past four years. In Pakistan, which separated from India in 1947 thinking it will get economically empowered, 23 crore persons are fighting hunger," Adityanath pointed out.