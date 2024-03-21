Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress leader Ajay Rai to face PM Modi in Varanasi, Arun Yadav to take on Jyotiraditya Scindia

The panel also cleared the name of sitting MP Danish Ali, who quit BSP and joined Congress on Wednesday, to fight from Amroha while Imran Masood will fight from Saharanpur. Senior leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh will fight from Deoria, sources said.

While Yadav will take on Scindia, who had quit Congress earlier and is a Union minister in the Modi government, sources said Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jeetu Patwaria is unlikely to contest.

The CEC will meet again on Friday at 9:30 am to discuss candidates for more seats and deliberations on the party’s choices for Amethi and Rae Bareli are likely to come up. Sources said some UP leaders raised the issue at the CEC meeting but there was no discussion on it.