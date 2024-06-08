Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Opposition leaders yet to receive invite for PM's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders and MPs have not received invites for swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday with Opposition leaders saying that they will not attend the function.

Leaders of Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), CPI and RSP among others said they have not received any invite for the event that marks the return of Modi to power for the third consecutive term.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told a press conference that the party has not received any invitation and they will take a call on whether to attend or not after consulting I.N.D.I.A. partners.