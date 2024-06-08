Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Opposition leaders yet to receive invite for PM's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi: I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders and MPs have not received invites for swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government on Sunday with Opposition leaders saying that they will not attend the function.
Leaders of Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), CPI and RSP among others said they have not received any invite for the event that marks the return of Modi to power for the third consecutive term.
Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told a press conference that the party has not received any invitation and they will take a call on whether to attend or not after consulting I.N.D.I.A. partners.
"So far, we have not got the invitation. I.N.D.I.A. alliance will take a call on that (whether to attend or not)," he said responding to a question on whether Congress would attend the function.
Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said they have not received any invitation though international dignitaries have been approached.
"Modi sought a mandate in his name and the mandate has been against him. Then how can he be sworn in? He has no moral or political right to do so. It is his personal defeat. All international invitations have gone but I am not aware of any invite to Congress. How can we attend the swearing in ceremony of such an individual who has lost an election?" he said.
Some Opposition leaders also claimed that even some BJP MPs also have not received invites.
Published 08 June 2024, 15:53 IST