Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress manifesto mere piece of paper, it fails to fulfil promises, say Devendra Fadnavis

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis said, "The Congress manifesto is a failure, and for that party, it is a mere piece of paper. The party had been power in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan but never implemented its manifesto. It is in power in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka but has not been able to deliver its promises."

He also targeted the Congress over its promise to scrap the Agnipath scheme.

"The Army chief has stated that he wants to keep the armed forces young. The scrapping of the Agnipath scheme could endanger the country's safety," the BJP leader said.

Ask about issues of employment and youth missing from his party's manifesto, Fadnavis said the BJP's manifesto talks about encouraging more start-ups, (physical) infrastructure, digital infrastructure, and more investment in the agriculture and cooperation sectors.

"The focus on these sectors will have a cumulative impact on job creation for the youth in various sectors," he said.